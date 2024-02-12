Ryan Seacrest talks preparing to host 'Wheel of Fortune'

The era of Ryan Seacrest hosting Wheel of Fortune is drawing closer by the day, which means he's busy preparing to take the reins from iconic host Pat Sajak.

"I'm so excited," Seacrest told Good Morning America on Monday about his new gig. "I've been watching it for so many years, like so many people here in this country."

Of stepping into Sajak's shoes at the end of the current 41st season of the beloved game show, Seacrest said he knows he's got a lot to live up to.

"Pat Sajak is such a legend," he said. "He makes it look so easy and smooth and seamless. He's remarkable."

Seacrest said he's already been shooting promos with Vanna White, Sajak's longtime cohost, whom he called "the most amazing person."

The Atlanta native said he's studied the rule book and been to watch Sajak and White do the show, and he "just can't wait to start."

"I talked to them both about, what's the best part of Wheel of Fortune," he said. "And [they say] it's the contestants every night winning cash and prizes. I mean, that's what it's all about."

While Seacrest gets ready to take over from Sajak later this year, he's got another show to worry about: season 22 of American Idol, premiering February 18 on ABC.

This season's auditions are taking place across the country, including the hometowns of American Idol judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

