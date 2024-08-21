Night two of the Democratic National Convention was Electrifying with the Obama’s Front and Center!

2024 Democratic National Convention: Day 2 CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 20: Former U.S. President Barack Obama (L) greets former first lady Michelle Obama as he arrives to speak on stage during the second day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 20, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. Delegates, politicians, and Democratic Party supporters are gathering in Chicago, as current Vice President Kamala Harris is named her party's presidential nominee. The DNC takes place from August 19-22. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Night two of the Democratic National Convention took place Tuesday at Chicago’s United Center with Patti Labelle, Lil Jon and Common taking the stage to perform in support of Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

Lil John surprised the crowd by popping out when Georgia was asked to cast its vote. He appeared alongside the delegation, which announced they would cast their votes in favor of Harris during the ceremonial roll call.

“Ladies and gentlemen, we are here tonight to officially nominate Kamala Harris for president,” he said, before getting into his song “Turn Down for What.” He eventually led the crowd to chant, “We’re not going back! We’re not going back!” and transitioned into “Get Low,” with the lyrics updated to say, “VP Harris to the Walz!”

My forever First Lady Michelle Obama also took to the stage with a few things to say, “Something wonderfully magical is in the air, isn’t it?” former first lady Michelle Obama said in her speech. “A familiar feeling that’s been buried too deep for too long.”

“You know what I’m talking about? It’s the contagious power of hope!” she said, adding: “America, hope is making a comeback.” What feeling!

Of course, I can’t forget about President Obama who reluctantly took the stage following Michelle. Obama took multiple swipes at Trump during his speech, calling him a “78-year-old billionaire who has not stopped whining about his problems since he rode down his golden escalator nine years ago.” Oh, how I miss them! Night three of the DNC should be good! I’m here for it!

