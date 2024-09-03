'New York After Dark': Colin Jost and Michael Che to host Peacock's first live comedy special

NBC has announced Saturday Night Live's Weekend Update co-anchors will once again team up, this time to host Peacock's first ever live comedy special, Colin Jost & Michael Che Present: New York After Dark.

The special will drop on the network's sister streamer on Sept. 12 at 9 p.m. ET.

The stand-up action will stream live from The Bell House in Brooklyn, New York, in front of an in-person audience. Onstage will be "drop-ins only," Peacock says, "featuring Colin and Michael's favorite NYC club comics, fresh faces, and maybe even some names you already know and love."

The special will showcase "both up-and-coming and established comics in New York," with Grammy-nominated musical ensemble 1500 or Nothin' acting as the musical entertainment.

