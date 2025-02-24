Legendary Singer Roberta Flack, passes away at the age of 88. A Pianist great & Soulful R&B Vocals

Roberta Flack through the years Singer/songwriter Roberta Flack attends the George Harrison Concert at the New York Society for Ethical Culture Concert Hall on Feb. 26, 2011, in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
By Rob O’ Snap and The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Rickey Smiley Morning Show

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" featuring Da Brat, Gary With Da Tea, Headkrack, Juicy, Special K, Rock-T & Rickey Smiley airs M-F 6-10 am on HOT 105!

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105

    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!