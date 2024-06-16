June is Black Music Month with SENSERE

Inspirational gospel band SENSERE, renowned for their soulful and uplifting music, is excited to announce the release of their latest single, “THAT’S GOD....LALALA,” available on June 21st via June 21st via WrightSound Records/MNRK Music Group

Known for their declarative lyrics and dynamic performances, SENSERE’s new release promises to be a resonant anthem celebrating the presence of God in everyday life.

“THAT’S GOD” is a vibrant and refreshing tribute to the divine, highlighting how God’s grace and mercy are evident in the world around us. The song encapsulates moments of seeing beauty in the simplest things, feeling love deep within the soul, and recognizing the truth of divine presence here on earth.

With an unforgettable melody and encouraging lyrics that uplift, SENSERE invites listeners to experience and acknowledge the omnipresence of God’s love.

In “THAT’S GOD,” SENSERE expresses gratitude for life’s everyday miracles, from the calm of a sunny day to the unexpected joy of snow in May. The song’s message is clear: God is present in every smile, every act of grace, and every natural wonder. The prehook and chorus emphasize this beautifully, encouraging listeners to see God’s face through the stars and recognize His amazing grace and mercy.

“Written and produced by founding member James Wright and SENSERE’s manager, Gerald Jones, Wright explains, “I think sometimes we take for granted just how powerful and majestic God really is. If you take the time out to just stop and look around, you will literally find God everywhere and in everything.”





About SENSERE:

SENSERE, hailing from Miami, Florida, has made a significant impact on the gospel music scene with their inspirational sound and meaningful lyrics. Their previous releases have consistently topped the Billboard charts, resonating deeply with fans and providing hope and encouragement. “THAT’S GOD” continues this tradition, offering a soulful reminder of the omnipresence of God’s love and grace.

“THAT’S GOD” will be available for streaming and download on all major music platforms starting June 21st.

Fans and new listeners alike are invited to join in celebrating the everyday miracles that signify God’s presence.

The renowned gospel band SENSERE is back with their latest single, “THAT’S GOD,” set for release on June 21st. Known for their electrifying combination of soulful rhythms, exquisite harmonies, and full-bodied sounds, SENSERE once again showcases their exceptional storytelling ability.

“THAT’S GOD” is a testament to their signature style, blending inspirational messages with infectious melodies that resonate deeply with listeners.

SENSERE has a history of chart-topping success, including their top 30 smash hit “Win,” and other popular tracks like “Come Around” featuring Anesha Birchett, “Higher” featuring Lisa Knowles, and “My Hope.” Their discography also boasts notable singles such as “Got Jesus,” “Do It,” “Been Good” featuring The Williams Singers, “Holding On,” and “Dance.” The group further demonstrated their versatility and reverence for musical legends with a remarkable remake of Earth, Wind, and Fire’s classic “Fantasy.”

The group’s breakthrough single “Win” marked a significant milestone in their career, entering the Billboard Top 30 at #29 on the Gospel Airplay chart and reaching #23 on the Mediabase Gospel Radio chart. This achievement underscored SENSERE’s growing influence and popularity within the gospel music scene.

Year after year, SENSERE continues to captivate audiences across the United States, performing to sold-out crowds and sharing their powerful music and message.

Their dynamic stage presence and heartfelt performances have solidified their reputation as one of the most inspiring gospel groups today.

CONNECT WITH SENSERE Instagram @officialsensere Facebook @officialsensere Twitter / X @officialsensere Pamela Broussard, BNM Publicity Group, bnmotionpr@gmail.com.