Joey Chestnut not competing at Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest

The Nathan's Fourth of July hot dog eating contest no longer cuts the mustard for all-time eating great Joey Chestnut.

The 16-time winner of the contest, including every year since 2016, will not be competing at this year's contest, according to Major League Eating. And it's all over his decision to endorse vegan hot dogs instead of Nathan's.

"We are devastated to learn that Joey Chestnut has chosen to represent a rival brand that sells plant-based hot dogs rather than competing in the 2024 Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest," Major League Eating said in a statement.

Nathan's, the venerable Coney Island hot dog brand, has long required eaters not to endorse a rival brand if they are going to compete in the country's most famous eating contest.

"MLE and Nathan’s went to great lengths in recent months to accommodate Joey and his management team, agreeing to the appearance fee and allowing Joey to compete in a rival unbranded hot dog eating contest on Labor Day," Major League Eating said in a statement. "For nearly two decades we have worked under the same basic hot dog exclusivity provisions. However, it seems that Joey and his managers have prioritized a new partnership with a different hot dog brand over our long-time relationship."

Chestnut is endorsing the Impossible brand, the popular purveyor of vegan burgers, hot dogs and sausages, according to the New York Post, which was first to report the news of Chestnut not competing.

