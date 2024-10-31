Jennifer Garner channels her beloved '13 Going on 30' character for Halloween

Jennifer Garner delighted fans this Halloween by stepping back into the shoes of one of her most beloved characters.

The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal her costume as Jenna Rink from 13 Going on 30.

During the fun clip, she's seen wearing her now-iconic, brightly colored butterfly dress — instantly transporting fans back to 2004.

With her wide smile and unmistakable charm, Garner perfectly embodies her "30, flirty and thriving" character, reminding fans of the lighthearted, magical spirit of the romantic comedy that remains a cult favorite nearly two decades later.

The nostalgic dress choice isn't just a treat for fans of the film, but also marks a sentimental throwback for Garner.

Originally worn in 13 Going on 30, the dress became a symbol of Jenna's journey — a 13-year-old girl thrust into her 30s, navigating love, friendship and career with an innocent, wide-eyed wonder.

Garner's Halloween transformation instantly captivated social media, where fans flooded her comments with memories of watching 13 Going on 30 for the first time. Many noted how timeless the look was and praised the actress for choosing a costume that resonated with so many generations.

On Sunday Garner was already showing her Halloween spirit by sharing a funny video of herself trying to get through a Halloween-themed experience. She titled the video "Moms in a Haunted House."

"I don't like when they pursue us. Don't pursue!" she said during the clip, later adding, "There's a person. I see you and I'm not frightened of you!"

