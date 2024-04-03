A fifth 'Matrix' movie is the works

While the last installment, 2021's The Matrix Resurrections, wasn't a box office hit, Warner Bros. is apparently giving a fifth film a try.

That's the word from the studio, which confirmed to ABC Audio Wednesday that writer Drew Goddard of Daredevil and The Martian fame will be going behind the camera as director. Lana Wachowski, the director of the fourth installment, will serve as an executive producer.

In a statement, Warner Bros. Motion Pictures' president of production, Jesse Ehrman, reveals, "Drew came to Warner Bros. with a new idea that we all believe would be an incredible way to continue the Matrix world, by both honoring what [The Wachowskis] began over 25 years ago, and offering a unique perspective based on his own love of the series and characters."

He continued, "The entire team at Warner Bros. Discovery is thrilled for Drew to be making this new Matrix film, adding his vision to the cinematic canon the Wachowskis spent a quarter of a century building here at the studio."

Goddard added, "It is not hyperbole to say The Matrix films changed both cinema and my life. Lana and Lilly's exquisite artistry inspires me on a daily basis, and I am beyond grateful for the chance to tell stories in their world."

The Matrix franchise — The Matrix, The Matrix Reloaded, The Matrix Revolutions and The Matrix Resurrections — has earned $1.8 billion globally over the series' lifetime.

There's no word on whether franchise stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are part of the forthcoming project.

