Posted: August 16, 2018

WIN $150 EVERY FRIDAY with James T!

Today’s R&B and Old School is getting you PAID every Friday between 12Noon and 12:15!

James T will tell you to listen for a song, when it plays, caller 10 at 1 888 550 9105 wins $150 every Friday with Today’s R&B and Old School, Hot 105

Be caller #10 at 888-550-9105 when you hear that song play and WIN! 

Win $150 every Friday between 12Noon and 12:15 with James T

 

