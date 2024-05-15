Childish Gambino announces Massive 2024 World Tour

Childish Gambino -Massive 2024 World Tour

Grammy Album of the Year Winner & rap superstar Childish Gambino announces Massive 2024 World Tour (see dates below) - AND - drops a new surprise blockbuster album “ATAVISA” featuring superstars Ariana Grande, 21 Savage, Summer Walker, and gospel legend Brent Jones.

“Starting with the Grammy Award-winning album ‘Awaken, My Love’ (in 2016), ‘3.15.20′ (in 2020), and now this week’s surprise blockbuster release of ‘ATAVISTA’ (in 2024) and World Tour, it’s been the honor of a lifetime to collaborate for the past decade with the musical genius Donald Glover, aka Childish Gambino!

“Making history as the 1st rapper in history to win the Grammy’s most prestigious Record of the Year as well as Song of the Year, most importantly, Donald Glover is also a great human being with a heart for the people!” says Brent Jones

©2024 Cox Media Group

On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105
    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!