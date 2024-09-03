In Brief: Ian McKellen up to play Gandalf again, and more

Ian McKellen says he's been approached by director/actor Andy Serkis for his Lord of the Rings follow-up film The Hunt for Gollum, but he only has one caveat about reprising his role: Time. The 85-year-old tells Big Issue, "When? I don't know. What the script is? It's not written yet. So they better be quick!" The movie is set for a 2026 release...

Oscar-winning filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar screened his first film in English, The Room Next Door, at the Venice Film Festival on Sunday, and was rewarded for his latest cinematic effort with an 18-minute-long standing ovation, according to Deadline. His two leading ladies, Oscar winners Julianne Moore and Tilda Swinton, were on hand, and also applauded along with the crowd. The film centers on the pair, playing friends who reunite in New York City after decades, as Swinton's character battles cancer...

James Darren, who was a teen idol thanks to Gidget, and went on to star in shows including T.J. Hooker and Star Trek: Deep Stace Nine, has died. Variety reports the actor passed away on Monday, August 26, at Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Hospital. He was 88...

