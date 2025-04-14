In brief: 'Companion' coming to Max, and more

By Andrea Tuccillo

Companion is set to make its streaming debut on Max. The science fiction thriller stars Sophie Thatcher and Jack Quaid as a couple whose weekend getaway with friends turns upside down when one of them is revealed to be a companion robot. The movie will stream starting Friday, April 18, on Max, and debut on HBO linear Saturday, April 19, at 8 p.m. ET …

It seems The Sex Lives of College Girls is really over. The Max series was canceled after season 3 and was being shopped around to other networks, but Warner Bros. TV Group chairman Channing Dungey tells Deadline they were unable to find a new home for the show. "I'm so proud of the three seasons that we did at Max but I don't think there's going to be more of College Girls," she said …

Get ready to dive into AMC+'s new series Nautilus. The series, inspired by Jules Verne's 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, has released a teaser and announced a June 29 premiere date. It stars Shazad Latif as Captain Nemo, who heads out on a deep sea adventure to enact revenge on the company that kept him prisoner … 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

