In Case You Missed Jazz In The Gardens in Miami!

Over the weekend the Black Promoters Collective has partnered with Jazz In The Gardens in an effort towards “redefining and expanding the iconic festival experience.” In collaboration with the City of Miami Gardens, this year’s two-day experience will take place on March 9-10 at the Hard Rock Stadium.

Summer Walker, Davido, and Jazmine Sullivan will headline the first day while Maxwell will headline the second. The stacked lineup also includes performances from Kirk Franklin, Omarion, Tink, Eric Bellinger, Babyface, Jeezy, Scarface, Jaheim, Tamia, Marsha Ambrosius, October London, and a special edition of DJ Cassidy’s Pass the Mic Live!. Jazz In The Gardens 2024 will be hosted by Rickey Smiley and Jess Hilarious. Also the festival introduced a new marketplace, along with immersive activations and a food truck village.

See below for a recap of all the great content we covered on HOT105...Today’s R&B and Old School!