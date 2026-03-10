Would you let your significant other take solo vacations? Here's how The Show audience voted...

Would you trust your significant other to travel abroad and take solo vacations?

One audience member writes:

“Hey Lip & Shelby,

I need some advice. I’ve been with my boyfriend for three years, and we travel together at least twice a year. But he also likes to take solo vacations. He says it’s his way to clear his mind and decompress. Sometimes he’s in Costa Rica, sometimes the DR, just different places by himself. Now I’m not saying he’s cheating, but I feel like when you’re in a relationship, vacations alone should be over. That’s single behavior to me.”

So our question is…

If you’re in a committed relationship, is it okay to take solo vacations… or is that something only single people should be doing? Yes, it’s ok. 50% No, that’s not ok. 50%

The audience is split 50/50 on this one.

Here’s how some of the Hot Chat members chimed in:

‘G’ wrote, “As long as they ain’t going to Medellin, nothing to worry about.”

‘Nancy’ said, “I would tell him like this. You could take your solo vacation and enjoy yourself. I’m gonna take my solo vacation and enjoy myself. Just like you’re doing, I bet you, he won’t go anywhere. My husband it’s not going anywhere without me. And if he wants to then, I’m going to have just as much fun as he is when I go on my vacation two can play the same game.”

Tune into “the show” every weekday at 3pm and join the discussion in the “Hot Chat” in the Hot 105 app.