Wendy Williams Ordered to Testify in Lifetime Docuseries Lawsuit Despite Dementia Diagnosis

Wendy Williams
Wendy Williams FILE PHOTO: Television host Wendy Williams attends the Vulture Festival Presented By AT&T - Milk Studios, Day 1 at Milk Studios on May 19, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Vulture Festival) (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Vulture Festiva)
By Shelby Rushin

In a new legal twist, Wendy Williams has been ordered to sit for a deposition in the ongoing lawsuit over Lifetime’s Where Is Wendy Williams? docuseries. Despite her diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia and primary progressive aphasia, a judge ruled that her testimony is necessary and must be taken before November 4. The deposition will be conducted as a “de bene esse” proceeding, allowing for accommodations given her medical condition. The case stems from a lawsuit filed by Wendy’s guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, who argues the series exploited Wendy’s vulnerability. Meanwhile, the court is also considering whether Morrissey should continue as Wendy’s guardian—or if guardianship is still needed at all.

