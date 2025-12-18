USPS Will Honor Muhammad Ali With Forever Stamps

This is a well deserved honor. He is known as “The Greatest,” Muhammad Ali, was a three-time heavyweight boxing champion. In his life, he challenged the best fighters in the world. He was the voice for many at a time when African Americans fought to have a voice, he spoke loud and clear about his beliefs. He exceeded expectations and went on to empower people around the world while becoming a globally celebrated cultural icon.

Ali’s influence extended beyond the ring. He used his platform to fight for peace, faith and justice, which made him a global symbol of courage and compassion. His humanitarian work was unparallel — supporting medical relief, feeding the hungry and speaking up for those in need. In 1998, he was named a United Nations Messenger of Peace, and in 2005, he received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor.

His life was defined by more than his victories but also by his conviction, generosity and enduring belief in the power of love and humanity. His spirit continues to inspire people everywhere, and his legacy lives on as “The Greatest.” Congratulations, Champ!

Customers can preorder Muhammad Ali stamps on usps.com and they will be shipped on Jan. 15, 2026.