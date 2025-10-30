The U Get’s Ready For SMU!

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 13: Wide receiver CJ Daniels #7 of the Miami Hurricanes celebrates a catch against the South Flordia Bulls during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium on September 13, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

It’s Week 10 Jamz Fam!

Our Miami Hurricanes get ready to face the “Baby Canes”... I mean Mustangs this Saturday 11/01/25.

Now the reason some would say “Baby Hurricanes” because every former Hurricane that did start or couldn’t start here in Miami have gone to Dallas to play for former Miami Offensive Coordinator Rhett Lashlee at SMU. I can’t knock Rhett for grabbing those players out of the transfer portal because he knows the caliber of player we recruit here at The U.

Appalachian State v Miami MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 11: Offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee of the Miami Hurricanes looks on during the game against the Appalachian State Mountaineers during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium on September 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Last year the Mustangs made the ACC Championship Game with a bunch of Miami transfers. RB Brashard Smith, DT Jared Harrison-Hunte, C Jakai Clark, WR Keyshawn Smith, DE Elijah Roberts, DE Jahfari Harvey, DE Elijah Roberts, RB Jaylan Knighton.

Currently on the team former Cane QB Tyler Van Dyke has transferred to SMU to reunite with Lashlee, who helped TVD earn ACC Rookie of the Year honors in 2021, then there’s starting LT Zion Nelson, WR Romello Brinson who is SMU’s leading receiver with 37 catches for 515 yards and 3 TDs, then you have the track hawk hell cat speedster RB Chris Johnson Jr. who is SMU’s backup running back, posting 42 carries for 314 yards and 3 TDs rushing, to combine with 13 catches for 163 yards and a touchdown receiving.

Ok so we are at 10 plus Miami transfers and a Coach but wait... There’s more Lol; Lashlee isn’t the only SMU coach with Miami ties. Quarterback coach D’Eriq King was a dynamic QB under Lashlee for Miami in 2020 before an ACL tear ended his career early in 2021. Then Associate Head Coach/Co-OC/Receivers coach Rob Likens coached receivers at Miami under Lashlee. Assistant Head Coach/Offensive Line coach Garin Justice coached OL at Miami under Lashlee. Running backs coach/Special Teams coordinator Kyle Cooper was a quality control analyst at Miami when Lashlee was OC for the Canes. Assistant OL coach Reggie Bain spent 3 years as a grad assistant at Miami, and is the brother of current star EDGE Rueben Bain Jr. Defensive analyst Ryan Ragone was a walk-on at Miami who ended up earning a scholarship and playing in 34 games over 5 years with the Canes.

Now with all that being said our Miami Hurricanes are in a must win game against those Baby Cane Mustangs of SMU so we must be on point and take care of business on the road to have any ACC Championship hopes and or College Football playoff Hopes.