Tracy Morgan Talks Food Poisoning Scare After Knicks Game, Cracks Jokes From the Hospital

FILE PHOTO: Tracy Morgan attends the ninth annual LOVE ROCKS NYC benefit concert For God's Love We Deliver at Beacon Theatre on March 06, 2025 in New York City. Morgan said he had food poisoning when he threw up courtside during a Knicks game Monday night. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for LOVE ROCKS NYC/God's Love We Deliver)

Tracy Morgan had a wild moment at the Knicks vs. Heat game on Monday night when he suddenly got sick and vomited courtside. The comedian later took to Instagram to explain that it was food poisoning that caused the health scare, not anything more serious. Morgan was rushed to the hospital but reassured fans, thanking them for their support and joking about the situation. He even cracked a joke, saying, “Maybe I’ll have to throw up again in the playoffs for good luck!” Despite a brief delay in the game while medical staff attended to him, Morgan’s fans can rest easy, as he’s recovering and in good spirits.