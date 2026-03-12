Terrance Howard and Beyonce use to be Lovers? During a recent interview on the Patrick Bet-David podcast, the actor revealed that back in the day he actually had what he called a “chance to date Beyoncé.”

SANTA MONICA, CA - FEBRUARY 25: Actor Terrence Howard attends the 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards at the Santa Monica Pier on February 25, 2017 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Alright now, Terrence Howard is spilling a little tea, and the name involved might surprise you, Beyoncé.

But according to Terrence, things never really went anywhere between them. And he says at some point Beyoncé made sure he saw exactly what he missed out on.

But according to Terrence, things never really went anywhere between them. And he says at some point Beyoncé made sure he saw exactly what he missed out on.

Howard claims there was a moment where she basically let him catch a glimpse of what could’ve been, and let’s just say… he realized real quick that he might’ve fumbled the bag.

Now whether that was destiny, bad timing, or Terrence just not reading the room back the. One thing’s for sure, when it comes to Beyoncé, opportunities like that don’t come around twice.

And if Terrence Howard is telling it right… he definitely knows that now. 👀🎙️