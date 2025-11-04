Tell the truth about biological father or stay silent?

Vote on our poll below!

Tell The Truth About Biological Father Or Stay Silent?
By ‘The Show’ with Big Lip and Shelby Rushin

Today’s Topic:

Hey Lip and Shelby, I need some advice. My son’s about to turn 18, and he has no idea that my husband isn’t his biological father. His real dad walked out on me when I was pregnant, and my husband’s been there since day one — raised him like his own. Most of the family knows, but my son doesn’t. Now that he’s grown, I feel guilty keeping this secret, but my husband says it doesn’t matter — he’s his dad, period. I just don’t want this to come back and ruin our relationship later.

So should I tell him the truth, or let it stay buried?

Big Lip and Shelby

‘The Show’ with Big Lip and Shelby Rushin

WEEKDAYS from 2-7PM

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105

    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!