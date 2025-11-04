Tell the truth about biological father or stay silent?

Today’s Topic:

Hey Lip and Shelby, I need some advice. My son’s about to turn 18, and he has no idea that my husband isn’t his biological father. His real dad walked out on me when I was pregnant, and my husband’s been there since day one — raised him like his own. Most of the family knows, but my son doesn’t. Now that he’s grown, I feel guilty keeping this secret, but my husband says it doesn’t matter — he’s his dad, period. I just don’t want this to come back and ruin our relationship later.

So should I tell him the truth, or let it stay buried?