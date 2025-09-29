Stephen A. Smith Allegedly Now Earning Nearly $40M a Year

ESPN First Take At Clark Atlanta University And Morehouse College ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 08: Journalist Stephen A. Smith attends ESPN First Take at Clark Atlanta University and Morehouse College on November 08, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) (Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
By Shelby Rushin

Stephen A. Smith is redefining the business of sports media with his new multi-platform empire. According to The Athletic, Smith’s new five-year deal with ESPN is worth $105 million, while a separate three-year, $36 million agreement with SiriusXM further boosts his earnings. Combined with his revenue from YouTube, podcasting, and other digital ventures, his annual income now rivals that of top athletes. Known for his bold opinions and relentless work ethic, Smith has transformed himself from commentator to media mogul. What are your thoughts on Stephen’s massive earnings?

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105

    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!