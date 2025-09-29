Stephen A. Smith Allegedly Now Earning Nearly $40M a Year

Stephen A. Smith is redefining the business of sports media with his new multi-platform empire. According to The Athletic, Smith’s new five-year deal with ESPN is worth $105 million, while a separate three-year, $36 million agreement with SiriusXM further boosts his earnings. Combined with his revenue from YouTube, podcasting, and other digital ventures, his annual income now rivals that of top athletes. Known for his bold opinions and relentless work ethic, Smith has transformed himself from commentator to media mogul. What are your thoughts on Stephen’s massive earnings?