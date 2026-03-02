South Florida warmth or financial security in the cold?

Overtown Music and Arts Festival 07/19
By ‘The Show’ with Big Lip and Shelby Rushin

How much would you trade to stay in the warmth of South Florida? One listener writes in:

“Hey Big Lip, I need some advice. My husband just got a job offer that would change everything for us financially, we’d finally be comfortable but we’d have to move to Michigan. I told him I don’t want to go. I was born and raised in South Florida, and I honestly would rather struggle here than be miserable in the cold. He thinks I’m being selfish and says this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I keep telling him something else will come along here… now we’re arguing about it every day.”

So our question is…

Would you rather be broke in South Florida… or financially comfortable living somewhere cold?

It’s a 50/50 split!

Here’s how some of the Hot Chat members chimed in:

‘G’ wrote, "I’m definitely paying the warm weather tax."

Tune into “the show” every weekday at 3pm and join the discussion in the “Hot Chat” in the Hot 105 app.

Big Lip and Shelby

‘The Show’ with Big Lip and Shelby Rushin

WEEKDAYS from 2-7PM

On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105

    HOT News