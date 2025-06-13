Snoop Dogg Honored as Ultimate Icon at 2025 BET Awards in Star-Studded Tribute Led by Dr. Dre

At the 2025 BET Awards, Dr. Dre presented Snoop Dogg with the prestigious Ultimate Icon Award in a moving tribute to the rap legend’s decades-long influence on music and culture. Dressed in an elegant black tux, Snoop took the stage with his wife, Shante, and reflected on his journey, thanking his musical peers, family, and hip-hop community. He praised the genre for giving him a purpose and emphasized the importance of legacy over fame. The 53-year-old closed his speech by honoring his wife and children as his greatest inspiration. Snoop then ignited the stage with a dynamic medley of his classic hits, joined by Charlie Wilson, Warren G, and Kurupt in a celebration of unity, joy, and hip-hop excellence.