She’s Back!!! The Queen is back on the court. Serena Williams has officially confirmed her return to competitive tennis

FILE - Serena Williams, of the United States, reacts as she holds up the trophy after winning the women's singles final against Garbine Muguruza of Spain, at the All England Lawn Tennis Championships in Wimbledon, London, Saturday July 11, 2015. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, File)

Uh-oh... y’all better hide the trophies, Serena Williams is back!

The Queen of Tennis has officially announced her return to competitive tennis, accepting a doubles wildcard into the HSBC Championships at Queen’s Club in London beginning June 8.

And get this, Serena will be teaming up with Canadian teen sensation Victoria Mboko, who grew up watching Serena dominate the sport. Talk about going from fan to teammate!

But don’t think this is just a quick cameo appearance. Reports say Serena is planning a full grass-court and hard-court run, with Wimbledon singles potentially on the menu. That’s right — Serena may be out here reminding folks why she collected 23 Grand Slam titles in the first place.

Somewhere right now, a few players are checking the draw sheet and suddenly developing “minor injuries.”