Sean Kingston and Mother Charged in Alleged Fraud Scheme Involving Luxury Goods

Sean Kingston performing
Sean Kingston FILE PHOTO: Sean Kingston performs onstage as TLC & Shaggy's Hot Summer Nights Tour takes over Miami's FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park on June 03, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for Live Nation) (Jason Koerner/Getty Images for Live Nation)
By Big Lip

Sean Kingston and his mother, Janice Turner, are standing trial for multiple counts of fraud, facing charges of conspiracy and wire fraud in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Prosecutors allege they used fake documents to defraud individuals and businesses out of luxury cars, jewelry, and other goods, totaling nearly $1 million. Kingston, who was previously on probation, and Turner, both deny the charges. Their criminal history includes multiple lawsuits and accusations of theft, with Kingston facing prior allegations related to stolen property and unpaid debts. The case is unfolding in federal court, with both maintaining their innocence.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105

    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!