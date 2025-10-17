Sean “Diddy” Combs Sentenced to 4 Years

Hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs has been sentenced to four years and two months in prison for transporting people across state lines for sexual encounters. The sentencing follows a federal conviction that included disturbing testimony from multiple victims but saw him acquitted of more severe trafficking charges. Judge Arun Subramanian condemned Combs for using his wealth and power to hide years of abuse. While prosecutors sought over 11 years, the judge balanced accountability with mercy, citing Combs’ remorse and time already served. The case marks a significant reckoning for a once-celebrated figure and a moment of validation for victims who stood up to power.