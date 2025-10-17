Sean “Diddy” Combs Sentenced to 4 Years

Paras Griffin/Getty Images
By Shelby Rushin

Hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs has been sentenced to four years and two months in prison for transporting people across state lines for sexual encounters. The sentencing follows a federal conviction that included disturbing testimony from multiple victims but saw him acquitted of more severe trafficking charges. Judge Arun Subramanian condemned Combs for using his wealth and power to hide years of abuse. While prosecutors sought over 11 years, the judge balanced accountability with mercy, citing Combs’ remorse and time already served. The case marks a significant reckoning for a once-celebrated figure and a moment of validation for victims who stood up to power.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105

    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!