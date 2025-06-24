Packed Panther’s Parade

Hundreds of thousands of fans joined the Florida Panthers for Sunday’s Stanley Cup parade; It was super PACKED!! It took me an hour to park... I’m even hearing reports that it was 400,000 plus in attendance!

The Vibez were definitely in full affect and didn’t disappoint, from the Beach to the Stanley Cup Beer chugs, to the Elbo Room turn up, to the chants about a potential 3rd Championship. It was truly South Florida fun in the Sun.

Check out all the pics and vids below...

Florida Panthers 2025 Stanley Cup Final Victory Parade FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - JUNE 22: Florida Panthers Mascot Stanley C. Panther rides the Fanboni during the Florida Panthers 2025 Stanley Cup Victory Parade and Rally on June 22, 2025 on Fort Lauderdale Beach, Florida. (Photo by Eliot J. Schechter/Getty Images) (Eliot J. Schechter/Getty Images)

Mascots Panther Parade 2025 Florida Panthers Parade Mascots Float Stanley C. Panther and Viktor E. Rat. Shot By Justin Townsel www.Jus10CredibleMedia.com Instagram: @Jus10CredibleMedia (Justin T. www.Jus10CredibleMedia.com Instagram: @Jus10CredibleMedia)

J-Fresh 2025 Florida Panthers Parade 2025 J-Fresh 2025 Florida Panthers Parade 2025, Production Stage

Florida Panthers 2025 Stanley Cup Final Victory Parade FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - JUNE 22: Jonah Gadjovich #12 of the Florida Panthers celebrates on the street during the Florida Panthers 2025 Stanley Cup Victory Parade and Rally on June 22, 2025 on Fort Lauderdale Beach, Florida. (Photo by Eliot J. Schechter/Getty Images) (Eliot J. Schechter/Getty Images)

Matthew Tkachuk 2025 Fla Panthers Parade 2025 Florida Panthers Parade Matthew Tkachuk Justin Townsel www.Jus10CredibleMedia.com Instagram: @Jus10CredibleMedia (Justin Townsel www.Jus10CredibleMedia.com Instagram: @Jus10CredibleMedia/Justin Townsel www.Jus10CredibleMedia.com Instagram: @Jus10CredibleMedia)

2025 Fla Panthers Parade Fan Waving Fla Panther Flag on Beach at 2025 Florida Panthers Parade in Fort Lauderdale, FL June 22nd, 2025, shot by Justin Townsel www.Jus10CredibleMedia.com Instagram: @Jus10CredibleMedia (Justin Townsel www.Jus10CredibleMedia.com Instagram: @Jus10CredibleMedia/Justin Townsel www.Jus10CredibleMedia.com Instagram: @Jus10CredibleMedia)

Florida Panthers 2025 Stanley Cup Final Victory Parade FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - JUNE 22: Fire fighters march the parade route in Florida Panthers jerseys during the Florida Panthers 2025 Stanley Cup Victory Parade and Rally on June 22, 2025 on Fort Lauderdale Beach, Florida. (Photo by Eliot J. Schechter/Getty Images) (Eliot J. Schechter/Getty Images)

Florida Panthers 2025 Stanley Cup Final Victory Parade FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - JUNE 22: Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky #72 of the Florida Panthers hoists the Stanley Cup during the Florida Panthers 2025 Stanley Cup Victory Parade and Rally on June 22, 2025 on Fort Lauderdale Beach, Florida. (Photo by Eliot J. Schechter/Getty Images) (Eliot J. Schechter/Getty Images)

Florida Panthers 2025 Stanley Cup Final Victory Parade FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - JUNE 22: Sam Bennett #9 of the Florida Panthers carries out the Conn Smythe Trophy during the Florida Panthers 2025 Stanley Cup Victory Parade and Rally on June 22, 2025 on Fort Lauderdale Beach, Florida. (Photo by Eliot J. Schechter/Getty Images) (Eliot J. Schechter/Getty Images)