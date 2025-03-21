Nova High School Basketball Coach Arrested on Sex-Related Charges Involving Minor

Dequan Andre Sierra, 29, a basketball coach and school monitor at Nova High in Broward County, was arrested last Friday on serious sex-related charges involving a minor. Sierra is facing one count of solicitation and one count of unlawful sexual activity with a 16 or 17-year-old. The Broward Sheriff’s Office took him into custody, and he appeared in bond court on Saturday, where his bond was set at $50,000, which he has since posted. The school district has reassigned Sierra from his position pending the investigation’s outcome, and he faces possible termination if the allegations are confirmed. As part of his bond conditions, he is prohibited from contacting the victim or any minors while the investigation continues.