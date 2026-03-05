No love for the grandparents? Here’s how parents really feel about leaving their kids with granny

Grandparents are a big help, but how do you set a boundary with your parents when it comes to your rules with your kids? Grandparents like to spoil grandchildren. Should they have some leeway? Where do you draw the line? One audience member writes:

“Hey Lip and Shelby,

So I’m a young mom with two kids, 7 and 9, and my husband and I try to keep them on a pretty healthy routine. They eat healthy foods, they’ve got a set bedtime, the whole thing. But every time we send them to my mom’s house, it’s like all the rules go out the window. Grandma’s giving them fried food, sweets, letting them stay up late. Then, they come home with stomach aches and bad habits, and we spend the whole week retraining them. When I brought it up to my mom, she told me, ‘You’re not gonna tell me what to do with my grandbabies.’”

So our question is…

Grands have to follow rules! 50% Grands get a pass... 50%

The audience is split 50/50 on this one.

Here’s how some of the Hot Chat members chimed in:

‘G’ wrote, “I think they can get a pass, but within reason. My aunt cut her granddaughter’s hair without telling her son or his wife. That’s not cool. It’s up to you to establish where the line is. Other than that, let grannies spoil their grandkids. They earned it.”

‘K’ said, “I feel that they have to follow the rules depending on what your boundaries are when it comes to your kid(s).”

Grandma Tavia added, “As a grandmother I think we should follow the parents rules in moderation to some extent. But in the words of my 5 year old grandson, “it’s your house grandma, it’s YOUR rules.” So does that mean his dad runs his house and I run mine?”

Tune into “the show” every weekday at 3pm and join the discussion in the “Hot Chat” in the Hot 105 app.