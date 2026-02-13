Michael Jackson’s Estate Is going After SEXY RED ???

Aye, this one messy right here. Michael Jackson’s estate says they had ZERO clue about Sexyy Red flipping “Beat It”, and they definitely didn’t sign off on it. Journalist Loren Lorosa reports the estate is not happy, and legal smoke could be coming, but nothing official yet. Sexyy Red previewed a wild, explicit version of the 1982 classic online, and social media been split ever since. Now remember, “Beat It” off Thriller is one of the biggest songs EVER, and Mike’s catalog is locked down tight. So for now, the estate is making it clear, they didn’t know, they didn’t approve, and somebody might be in trouble.