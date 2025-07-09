Miami-Dade Section 8 Vouchers Frozen After $77M Budget Shortfall Hits Housing Program

Miami-Dade County has been ordered by HUD to stop issuing most new Section 8 vouchers due to a $77 million funding gap. The freeze affects nearly 5,000 people on the waitlist, with no movement expected until well into 2025. Rising rents and stagnant federal funding created the crisis, worsened when HUD denied a budget increase. Only current recipients and project-based voucher holders will continue receiving assistance, while new applicants are left in limbo. Officials are working to reduce the deficit, but uncertainty remains—what are your thoughts?