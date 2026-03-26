“Mentor or Manipulation? The Tyler Perry Lawsuit Gets Personal” Actor Mario Rodriguez Jr. is speaking out in a big way against Tyler Perry. This is all tied to that $77 million lawsuit where he’s accusing Perry of years of sexual assault.

Alright, this one right here… it’s getting real messy.

So actor Mario Rodriguez Jr. is speaking out in a big way against Tyler Perry. This is all tied to that $77 million lawsuit where he’s accusing Perry of years of sexual assault.

Now the big question everybody been asking is, “If it was that bad… why you kept going back?” And Rodriguez finally addressed that.

He says it wasn’t that simple. He called it “invisible chains”—basically saying when the person you’re dealing with is your mentor AND the one controlling your career, it messes with your head. He said he kept telling himself it was just a one-time mistake, especially with a family to take care of.

Now here’s where it gets tricky—Perry’s lawyer, Alex Spiro, dropped some text messages from as recent as 2024 where Rodriguez was still being friendly, even asking for help and saying things like “I appreciate you to the moon.”

So Perry’s team is like—“Yeah… this ain’t trauma, this a money play.”

But Rodriguez says “that’s survival”. When you financially tied to somebody, sometimes you gotta play nice just to stay afloat.

Now the lawsuit also names Lionsgate, saying they ignored what was going on and his lawyer, Jonathan Delshad, says they ready to take this all the way to trial.

Meanwhile, Tyler Perry is denying EVERYTHING, saying he was just trying to help.

So yeah… one side saying “mentor,” the other side saying “manipulation”… and the internet right now? Split right down the middle like a bad breakup 😬

This one far from over.