Mariah Carey Wins First-Ever BET Award, Teases New Music While Accepting Ultimate Icon Honor

At the 2025 BET Awards, music legend Mariah Carey was honored with the Ultimate Icon Award—her first-ever BET win. In a witty, heartfelt speech, she reflected on her journey toward self-acceptance and celebrated her signature “extra-ness” and success. Carey encouraged fans to embrace their power, be divas and bosses, and live unapologetically iconic lives. The celebration came just days before the release of her highly anticipated single “Type Dangerous,” with a video teaser already creating buzz. With new music on the horizon and another accolade under her belt, Mariah Carey continues to define what it means to be timeless in pop and R&B.