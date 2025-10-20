Mariah Carey Says She Has an Unreleased Duet with Michael Jackson — Will It Ever Drop?

Mariah Carey Hispanic Heritage Month
2019 Billboard Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 01: Honoree Mariah Carey performs onstage during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 01, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp)
By Shelby Rushin

Mariah Carey shocked fans on Watch What Happens Live by revealing she has an unreleased duet with Michael Jackson. According to Carey, the track is built around one of Jackson’s iconic songs and features her singing alongside the late King of Pop. She admitted the song is so powerful it could “usurp” a major project currently being planned for Jackson’s legacy. However, the release is reportedly being blocked by Jackson’s estate, leaving Carey “so upset” it’s not included in the upcoming album. Fans are now left wondering if this legendary collaboration will ever see the light of day.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105

    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!