Mariah Carey Says She Has an Unreleased Duet with Michael Jackson — Will It Ever Drop?

Mariah Carey shocked fans on Watch What Happens Live by revealing she has an unreleased duet with Michael Jackson. According to Carey, the track is built around one of Jackson’s iconic songs and features her singing alongside the late King of Pop. She admitted the song is so powerful it could “usurp” a major project currently being planned for Jackson’s legacy. However, the release is reportedly being blocked by Jackson’s estate, leaving Carey “so upset” it’s not included in the upcoming album. Fans are now left wondering if this legendary collaboration will ever see the light of day.