Kodak Black Arrested AGAIN!

Yikes, here we go again! South Florida Rapper, #KodakBlack, has been arrested in Orlando for allegedly trafficking MDMA, which is a synthetic drug also known as molly or ecstasy, according to official records.

Orange County Jail records list the original charge as trafficking more than 10 grams and less than 200 grams of MDMA. The case dates back to an incident in November, the rapper’s attorney said.

The rapper from Pompano Beach, whose real name is Bill Kapri, was arrested following an incident where officers were called to a neighborhood where residents reported hearing gunshots. Upon arrival, Officers encountered a crowd of people hanging out around parked luxury sports utility vehicles, including Black, according to a police report.

An officer noticed a white substance on a $100 bill inside a Lamborghini SUV, which smelled of cannabis, giving the officer probable cause to search the vehicle. During the search, the officer found a pink bag containing a plastic bag of MDMA, $37,000 and numerous documents with Black’s name on them, the police report said.

The report also stated that no one was willing to claim the bag, including Black, who nevertheless said the money belonged to his business and asked for it back.

Black, 28, has since made his first appearance before a judge, where he entered a written plea of not guilty and asked for a jury trial. He also waived appearing in person at a future arraignment hearing in state court.