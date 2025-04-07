KFC and Hismile Launch Fried Chicken-Flavored Toothpaste

In an unexpected collaboration, KFC and Hismile have launched a limited-edition fried chicken-flavored toothpaste. Initially thought to be an April Fool’s joke, the product is now available for purchase, promising the unmistakable taste of KFC’s Original Recipe Chicken while leaving your mouth clean. The toothpaste, which is priced at $13 for a 2.1-ounce tube, captures the fast food chain’s signature 11 herbs and spices. For a full KFC experience, there’s also a matching $59 toothbrush. This quirky collaboration is the latest in Hismile’s trend of unusual oral care products, and it’s sure to generate conversation among collectors and KFC fans alike.