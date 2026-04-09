K. Michelle Finally Admits she was in Love with R Kelly For the first time ever, she admitted her relationship with R. Kelly wasn’t just business, it actually turned romantic. She said she was in love with him.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 20: K Michelle attends the 18th Academy Of Country Music Honors at The Pinnacle on August 20, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for ACM)

Okay, so check this out, K. Michelle just dropped a major bomb on The Jason Lee Show and yeah, it’s got everybody talking.

For the first time ever, she admitted her relationship with R. Kelly wasn’t just business, it actually turned romantic. She said she was in love with him.

Now she still gave him credit for helping shape her songwriting and teaching her the music game, saying she wouldn’t understand the business without him.

But at the same time, she made it real clear she’s not letting everybody else slide. K. Michelle called out the people around him, saying there were adults who knew what was going on and didn’t speak up.

She even brought up situations from back in the day, saying she contacted authorities when she saw things that didn’t sit right and later testified in court.

And she doubled down heavy, saying if she really told everything she knows, a lot more people would be in trouble.

Meanwhile, R. Kelly is currently serving a 30 year prison sentence on racketeering and sex trafficking charges, and this just adds another layer to a story that’s been unfolding for years.