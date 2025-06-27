Joycelyn Savage Breaks Silence, Defends R. Kelly: “I Am Not a Victim”

Joycelyn Savage has spoken out in a new video, firmly denying allegations that she is being manipulated or held against her will by R. Kelly. She emphasized that their relationship is genuine and long-standing, and revealed that she proposed to Kelly three years ago. Savage said they’re planning to marry and start a family, despite his ongoing incarceration. She also refuted her parents’ claims of brainwashing, urging the public not to believe what she called “crazy lies.” Her public statement is the strongest defense of Kelly she’s made in years, adding new controversy to an already divisive case.