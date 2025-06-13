“Jane” Testifies Diddy Cast Himself as Michael Jordan in Orchestrated Sexual Encounters Involving Ma

Photo by Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images

During Day 20 of Diddy’s federal sex trafficking and racketeering trial, his ex-girlfriend testified that he played the role of “Michael Jordan” in orchestrated threesomes involving a male escort. She described the trio as the “trifecta,” with Diddy as Jordan, herself as “Kobe Bryant,” and the escort as “Shaquille O’Neal.” The witness, testifying under the pseudonym “Jane,” recounted a pattern of coercion masked as affection, saying she felt pressured to engage in acts to maintain their relationship. Despite financial support and moments of intimacy, she claimed Diddy manipulated her emotionally and used other men as part of his sexual preferences. Jane also referenced his drug use and described how her perception of their relationship shifted over time.