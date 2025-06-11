Jamie Foxx Honored at BET Awards with Icon Award; Speaks on Health Scare

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Honoree Jamie Foxx accepts the Ultimate Icon Award onstage during the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Jamie Foxx received the first of four BET Ultimate Icon Awards at the 25th anniversary of the BET Awards in Los Angeles.

Foxx expressed gratitude in his emotional acceptance speech, stating, “I don’t know why I went through what I went through, but I know my second chance, I’m not gone turn down. I have so much love to give.”

Foxx shared his near-death experience after suffering a stroke in 2023 while filming a movie, saying, “You can’t go through something like that and not testify.”

Stevie Wonder presented the award to Foxx, praising his talent and friendship and highlighting Foxx’s deserving recognition.

Foxx emphasized the significance of the BET Ultimate Icon Award, stating, “People think the Oscars is the biggest thing… but the Icon Award is the most important award because it’s the award that comes from us.”

Source: thegrio.com