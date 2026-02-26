It’s unanimous! ‘The Show’ listeners voted “It takes a village” and would be ok moving back home...

Would you be ok moving back home? One of our listers writes:

"Hey Lip and Shelby,

Here’s my situation. I’m 40 years old, I’ve been married for 10 years, and we have one child together. Lately, my husband and I have been going through a really tough time financially, and it’s been causing a lot of stress in our home.

I suggested that we move back in with my parents temporarily so we could save money, catch up on bills, and get back on our feet. My parents are willing to help, and honestly, I feel like it would take a huge weight off our shoulders.

But my husband is completely against it. He says we are too old to be moving back in with my parents and that we just need to figure it out on our own. He feels like it would be embarrassing and a step backward, and he keeps saying we’ll get through this soon without having to do that.

Meanwhile, I’m stressing every day about money, expenses, and making sure our child is okay. To me, this feels like a smart, temporary solution. To him, it feels like failure. It’s starting to cause arguments because neither of us wants to budge."

So our question is…

The voters all agree unanimously that it takes a village!

Here’s how some of Hot Chat members chimed in:

Michael wrote, "It would have to be a really dire situation, but family is family."

G added, “Back in the day, things weren’t just easier because money went a long way, more so than today, but also, and probably more importantly, we were surrounded by family and friends to help. There was more community. If you can have that community in your life, that’s the way to go.”

