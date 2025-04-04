Georgia Man Arrested for Leaving Kids Unattended During McDonald’s Interview

Chris Louis, 24, from Augusta, Georgia, was arrested after leaving his three young children unattended at a McDonald’s on March 22nd while he interviewed for a job. A concerned customer noticed the children, ages 1, 6, and 10, alone in the restaurant’s indoor playground and alerted authorities. Louis had walked to the McDonald’s with his children but left them unsupervised while he went for the interview. Police arrived and detained him when he returned to the restaurant, explaining he didn’t own a car and didn’t want his kids to walk back alone. Although he was arrested and charged with deprivation of a minor, social media users have voiced support for him, arguing that he was trying to secure employment to care for his children.