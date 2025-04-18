Florida Woman Accused of Selling Human Bones Through Curio Shop and Facebook Marketplace

By Big Lip

A Volusia County woman, Kymberlee Schopper, has been arrested and charged for allegedly selling human bones through her business, Wicked Wonderland, and on Facebook Marketplace. Police began investigating the shop in 2023 after receiving a tip about human remains being advertised online. Listings included skull fragments, a human rib, and a partial skull, with a total value of $850. Schopper and her daughter claimed the bones were educational and obtained legally, but failed to provide documentation. Forensic testing revealed the remains likely belonged to two different individuals, one dating back hundreds of years, prompting further investigation.

