Florida Bans Non-English Driver’s Exams How will this affect South Florida drivers?

There are some big changes coming to Florida roads. As of Feb. 6th, 2026, The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) announced, all driver’s license exams—both knowledge and skills tests—will be administered exclusively in English.

🛑 What this means: According to reports-

No more interpreters or translation devices allowed during testing.

Exams previously offered in Spanish, Creole, etc., will be removed.

This applies to both Commercial (CDL) and Class E (regular) licenses.

The state cites “roadway safety” and “clear communication” as the main reasons, following a recent fatal crash in St. Lucie County involving a driver who required a translator.