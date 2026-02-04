Federal Judge Blocks the Trump Administration’s Attempt to End Temporary Protected Status (TPS)

A federal judge has blocked the Trump administration’s attempt to end Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for more than 350,000 Haitian immigrants. TPS was set to expire on Tuesday (2/3). However, U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes issued a stay that keeps protections in place while the decision is reviewed in court. In her ruling, Judge Reyes said the termination appeared rushed and influenced by hostility toward nonwhite immigrants. She also added that TPS should remain when threats in a country persist unless the government provides a strong national interest for ending it. Judge Reyes highlighted that many Haitians protected under TPS are working professionals, including scientists, engineers, nurses, and students. The Department of Homeland Security responded by calling the ruling “activism” and signaled it plans to appeal the decision to the Supreme Court.