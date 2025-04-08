FAMU Pharmacy School Seeks Support After $16.3M Grant Terminated by Trump’s Federal Cuts

Florida A&M University’s College of Pharmacy is grappling with the termination of a $16.3 million NIH grant, a result of federal funding cuts implemented under the Trump administration. The grant, which supported the pharmacy school’s research centers, had been renewed last year and was expected to fund vital research in areas like cancer biology and artificial intelligence. These federal cuts, part of broader efforts to reduce government spending, have impacted FAMU’s ability to continue this essential work. In response, the university is appealing the decision while also urging alumni and supporters to contribute during FAMU’s Day of Giving. Donations will provide scholarships, support public health research, and help prepare students to address health disparities and global health challenges.