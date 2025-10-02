Emory University to Offer Free Tuition for Families Earning $200K or Less Starting 2026

Beginning in Fall 2026, Emory University will waive tuition for all students whose families earn $200,000 or less annually. The expansion, called Emory Advantage Plus, will apply to both incoming and current students who qualify. Interim President Leah Ward Sears described the move as part of Emory’s mission to eliminate financial barriers and reduce student debt. The program builds on the original Emory Advantage, launched in 2007 and expanded in 2022 to replace loans with grants and scholarships. Currently supporting over 3,100 students, the initiative marks a bold step toward more affordable and equitable access to higher education.