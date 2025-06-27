Diddy’s Ex-Assistant Testifies on Drug Runs, “Freak-Offs” in Explosive Federal Trial

Brendan Paul, formerly a Syracuse basketball player and Sean “Diddy” Combs’ personal assistant, testified in Diddy’s federal trial after receiving full immunity. Paul admitted he handled a range of drugs—including cocaine and ketamine—for Diddy and even smuggled them through airports at the rapper’s direction. He described Diddy’s staff as operating like “SEAL Team Six,” expected to follow orders without question, including preparing for drug-fueled “freak-off” parties. Paul’s account aligns with previous witness statements, bolstering the prosecution’s racketeering and sex trafficking case. With the government’s case wrapping soon, jury deliberations are expected to begin shortly after.