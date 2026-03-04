Diddy to Be Released Early?? According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Diddy’s release date has been moved up.

FILE PHOTO: Sean "Diddy" Combs attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Combs is now serving his sentence at Fort Dix. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Sean “Diddy” Combs is getting a little bit of good news behind bars.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Diddy’s release date has been moved up. He was originally scheduled to get out on June 4th, 2028… but now he could be released about a month and a half earlier, on April 25th, 2028.

The reason? Diddy was accepted into the Residential Drug Abuse Program last November. Inmates who complete that program can get time knocked off their sentence, and apparently he’s been taking the rehabilitation seriously.

Now, it hasn’t been a completely smooth stay. Reports say Diddy got written up at one point for drinking homemade prison alcohol… yeah, apparently somebody in there running a little winery.

He also allegedly got in trouble for participating in a three-way phone call, which is against prison rules. His team says that call was actually related to legal matters.

Either way, if everything goes according to plan, Diddy could be home just a little earlier than expected in 2028.

So the countdown is officially on.