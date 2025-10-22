Chris Gotti Calls Out Ashanti for Not Reaching Out Personally After Irv Gotti’s Death

By Shelby Rushin

Chris Gotti is speaking out about his disappointment with Ashanti, claiming she failed to personally reach out after Irv Gotti’s death. During an appearance on The Breakfast Club, Chris revealed that Ashanti only sent a text message, which he felt was cold and disrespectful given their long-standing relationship. He mentioned that he had done “everything” for Ashanti and her family during her rise at Murder Inc. and never received anything in return. Chris also credited himself as a key figure in launching Ashanti’s career, saying Irv couldn’t have reached success without his behind-the-scenes efforts. The moment has sparked debate online about expectations, respect, and how relationships should be honored in times of loss.

